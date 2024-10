Initial reports of a suspected ramming attack in East Talpiyot in Jerusalem were received on Tuesday evening, Israeli media reported.

Numerous reports on Israeli media have released conflicting reports and have stated that the incident is likely a traffic accident. The incident is under investigation.

Two people were lightly wounded as a result of the ramming, Ynet reported.

Israeli media reported that Magen-David Adom (MDA) teams are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.