Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Spain flash floods kill at least 51 people in Valencia region

By REUTERS

At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rains on Tuesday that left roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.

Emergency services urged citizens to refrain from any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.

Spain's state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in Valencia, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rainfall.

IDF issues evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:37 AM
CIA chief set to visit Cairo for hostage deal negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:17 AM
Two wounded after rocket hit near Metula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:12 AM
US army carry out training for air defense system with Iron Dome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 10:27 AM
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar nominates deputy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 09:25 AM
South Korea aims to send team to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 08:43 AM
IDF downs three drones from Lebanon that crossed into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 08:27 AM
Surface to surface missile from Lebanon triggers sirens across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 06:40 AM
Drone shrapnel hits building in Nahariya with no siren
By WALLA!
10/30/2024 06:12 AM
CENTCOM commander Michael Korilla to visit Israel
By MAARIV
10/30/2024 12:55 AM
Suspected ramming attack in Jerusalem, may be traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 10:23 PM
Pentagon confirms NK forces in Russia; Biden: Ukraine should strike back
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 09:36 PM
IDF says 30 projectiles were fired towards Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 09:30 PM
IDF arrests Hezbollah commander of Ayta ash Shab
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 08:02 PM
Halevi: We will hit back with capabilities that we did not use
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 07:49 PM