France's Foreign Ministry condemns 'likely' Hezbollah attack on UNIFIL headquarters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

France's Foreign Ministry condemned the Tuesday Hezbollah rocket attack on UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura in a statement posted to X/Twitter the following day. 

"France condemns the likely Hezbollah rocket strike on the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura on October 29," the ministry wrote in its statement. "Austrian peacekeepers were injured, as others were a few weeks ago."

The ministry called to investigate the incident and noted that attacks on peacekeepers violate international law. 

