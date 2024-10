The Israel Air Force struck Hezbollah fuel depots inside Lebanon, the IDF reported Wednesday evening.

The fuel depots, supplied by Iran, belonged to Hezbollah’s Logistical Reinforcement Unit 4400 in the Beqaa Valley, the military added.

This unit is responsible for transferring weapons from Iran and its proxies to Hezbollah, which uses these fuel depots to provide fuel to its military vehicles, which are critical for the operations of the terror organization, the IDF noted.