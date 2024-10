IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday that "the IDF should be bigger" during a situational assessment in the Western Galilee.

Halevi's comment comes amid the ongoing haredi draft exemption debates and discussions related to the IDF's existing manpower in operations in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Halevi conducted the assessment with Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin. He also spoke with brigade commanders and reserve battalion commanders operating in Lebanon.