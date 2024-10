The IDF is establishing a new division along Israel's eastern border near Jordan, the military said on Wednesday.

The decision was approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and the division's goal is to protect the border.

The areas the division seeks to strengthen include highway 90 and settlements nearby, and to respond to terrorist attacks and weapons smuggling while maintaining a peaceful border and cooperation with the Jordanian army, the IDF added.