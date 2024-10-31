Jerusalem Post
US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut, is returning to Washington - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut and will return to Washington from Israel on Thursday, Walla reported, citing a source with knowledge of the development. 

Iran preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory - report
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 08:41 PM
Progress made on implementation of UNSC 1701 in Lebanon, Blinken says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 08:33 PM
Egypt denies receiving vessel carrying military supplies for Israel
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
IDF did not destroy UNRWA offices in Nur Shams, military says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:23 PM
EU leader warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for trade deal
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:22 PM
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 06:13 PM
Netanyahu: Top goal is preventing nuclear weapons from Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 05:31 PM
UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's missile launch
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 05:11 PM
Death toll from Spain's floods jumps to 140, EFE reports
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 04:30 PM
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 03:39 PM
Three officers injured, six people arrested at haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 02:36 PM
Six health workers killed in Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, health ministry says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 02:25 PM
Hamas rejects proposal for hostage deal, one-month pause - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 12:57 PM
IDF issues evacuation order for Lebanon's Baalbek city for second day in a row
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 12:03 PM
Russia says upcoming treaty with Iran includes closer defense cooperation
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 11:54 AM