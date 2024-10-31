US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut and will return to Washington from Israel on Thursday, Walla reported, citing a source with knowledge of the development.
US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut, is returning to Washington - report
By REUTERS10/31/2024 08:41 PM
