Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker, state news agency says

Iraq's parliament elected on Thursday Sunni lawmaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as its speaker, the Iraqi state news agency and lawmakers said, adding that he won by 182 votes.
