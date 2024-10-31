IDF issues evacuation warnings to residents of Nabatiya, southern Lebanon

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings to residents of Nabatiya in southern Lebanon in a Thursday post on X/Twitter.

#عاجل ‼️ تحذير عاجل إلى سكان مدينة النبطية: إذا كنتم تتواجدون داخل أو بجوار مبنى يستخدمه حزب الله لتخزين أسلحة عليكم اخلاء المبنى فورًايواصل جيش الدفاع مهاجمة مواقع ومنشآت حزب الله في مدينتكم وبالقرب منها. إذا كنتم تتواجدون داخل أو بجوار مبنى يستخدمه حزب الله لتخزين أسلحة… pic.twitter.com/Hpr938UVAx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 31, 2024

"If you are inside or next to a building used by Hezbollah to store weapons, you must evacuate the building immediately," the statement read.