IDF issues evacuation warnings to residents of Nabatiya, southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings to residents of Nabatiya in southern Lebanon in a Thursday post on X/Twitter.

"If you are inside or next to a building used by Hezbollah to store weapons, you must evacuate the building immediately," the statement read.  

Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 09:11 PM
Iran preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory - report
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 08:41 PM
Progress made on implementation of UNSC 1701 in Lebanon, Blinken says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 08:33 PM
Egypt denies receiving vessel carrying military supplies for Israel
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
IDF did not destroy UNRWA offices in Nur Shams, military says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:23 PM
EU leader warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for trade deal
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:22 PM
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 06:13 PM
Netanyahu: Top goal is preventing nuclear weapons from Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 05:31 PM
UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's missile launch
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 05:11 PM
Death toll from Spain's floods jumps to 140, EFE reports
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 04:30 PM
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 03:39 PM
Three officers injured, six people arrested at haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 02:36 PM
Six health workers killed in Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, health ministry says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 02:25 PM
Hamas rejects proposal for hostage deal, one-month pause - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 12:57 PM