Security forces kill key terrorists, dismantle explosives in joint West Bank operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A joint counterterrorism operation between the IDF, Shin Bet (ISA), and Border Police led to the elimination of known terrorist operatives in the Nur Shams area in the West Bank, the IDF announced Friday morning. 

Terrorists Abd al-Aziz Abu Saman and Ahmad Essam Fahmaui, who were associated with the area and involved in previous shooting and explosives attacks, were eliminated by Israeli security forces. Additional terrorists were killed and hit during close-quarters combat in the area.

Troops also dismantled IEDs and other explosives booby-trapped under roads, used to attack Israeli forces. 

During the operation, a drone identified terrorists smuggling weaponry into a Tulkarm hospital. This example, the IDF noted, is another example of terror organizations exploiting civilian infrastructure for terrorism in the region.

Parts of Arava road closed for suspected security incident - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 09:56 AM
Mauritius's communications regulator suspends social media platforms until after election
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 08:12 AM
44-year-old man critically wounded in violent incident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 07:49 AM
IDF says it intercepted a UAV in Syrian territory that was launched towards Israel
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 07:38 AM
Russia says it downed 83 Ukrainian drones overnight, TASS reports
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 07:13 AM
Four Thai nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 05:22 AM
Judge orders Arizona to release names of voters affected by glitch
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 03:07 AM
Strikes reported in Beirut following IDF evacuation warning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 02:38 AM
US: Israel's waiver for Palestinian banks cooperation was 'short term'
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 02:24 AM
Pentagon chief discusses de-escalation with Israeli counterpart
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 01:17 AM
Explosions heard in Israel's Eilat, two drones shot down over Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 12:48 AM
Khamenei ordered Iranian Security Council to prepare to strike Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 10:10 PM
IDF issues evacuation warnings to residents of Nabatiya, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 09:49 PM
Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 09:11 PM
Progress made on implementation of UNSC 1701 in Lebanon, Blinken says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 08:33 PM