Security forces kill key terrorists, dismantle explosives in joint West Bank operation

A joint counterterrorism operation between the IDF, Shin Bet (ISA), and Border Police led to the elimination of known terrorist operatives in the Nur Shams area in the West Bank, the IDF announced Friday morning.

Terrorists Abd al-Aziz Abu Saman and Ahmad Essam Fahmaui, who were associated with the area and involved in previous shooting and explosives attacks, were eliminated by Israeli security forces. Additional terrorists were killed and hit during close-quarters combat in the area.

Troops also dismantled IEDs and other explosives booby-trapped under roads, used to attack Israeli forces.

During the operation, a drone identified terrorists smuggling weaponry into a Tulkarm hospital. This example, the IDF noted, is another example of terror organizations exploiting civilian infrastructure for terrorism in the region.