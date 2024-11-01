Knesset approves Israel's 2025 budget despite threats of opposition

The government has approved Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal for the 2025 national budget and economic plan, the Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “This budget supports our war efforts and drives growth. We’re providing an additional NIS 9 billion to support reservists and implementing a comprehensive rehabilitation and development plan for the northern region, totaling approximately NIS 15 billion.”

The national budget for 2025 will be around NIS 607.4 billion. The government has also approved budget adjustments totaling about NIS 37 billion.

This stabilizing budget aims to address wartime needs and respond to the Israeli economy's significant challenges.

The government also passed measures to signal market reliability and fiscal responsibility. These steps address security and civilian needs, provide certainty for the business sector and high-tech industry, accelerate economic growth, boost investment in the northern and western Negev regions, and support reservists.

In addition to the budget, the economic plan includes reforms such as establishing metropolitan authorities, legislation to ensure tax certainty for the high-tech sector, and taxation on undistributed profits in holding companies and personal investment firms.

Before the final vote and the approval of the budget, the Finance Ministry announced that the 2025 budget would not include additional expenses for interior security bodies, effectively collapsing negotiations between the Finance Ministry and the National Security Ministry.

As a result, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir informed the Prime Minister that every Otzma Yehudit faction in the government and the Knesset would vote against the budget.

In the end, Ben-Gvir, along with the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yizhak Wasserlauf and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu from Otzma Yehudit, voted against the budget. Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar, from the Likud party, also voted against it.

This announcement came at the end of a marathon budget debate that started on Thursday to bring the 2025 budget to a vote on time.

The budget is "very complex," Smotrich said on Thursday. He acknowledged that there would be many "statements and threats to vote against" it but said that agreements had been reached with most of the ministers, and "with god's help," the rest will also reach agreements.

"It is important that we project stability and control" so that all of Israel's economic partners will "join forces and march Israel's economy forward."

A rise in welfare payments

In a separate breakaway meeting before the final vote, which included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MK Aryeh Deri, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, it was agreed to cancel the freeze on linking allowances to inflation, except for child allowances, which will remain frozen.

Instead, they decided to raise welfare payments by an equivalent amount, aiming to preserve fiscal frameworks and maintain market confidence without impacting individuals with disabilities, the elderly, victims of hostilities, bereaved parents, and other vulnerable groups.

Eliav Breur and Eve Young contributed to this report.