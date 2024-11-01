Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia jails ex-US consular employee on security charges

By REUTERS

A court in Russia's far east said on Friday it had convicted Robert Shonov, a former US consular employee, of illegally and covertly cooperating with the US government to harm Russia's national security and had jailed him for nearly five years.

Russia's FSB security service detained Shonov, a Russian national, in Vladivostok in May 2023 and accused him of taking money to covertly supply US diplomats with information that was potentially harmful to Russia.

The State Department said at the time that his case highlighted Russia's "blatant use of increasingly repressive laws" against its own citizens and said the allegations against Shonov were "wholly without merit".

A court in the Primorsky region in Russia's far east confirmed in a statement on Friday that it had found Shonov guilty and had sentenced him to four years and 10 months in a penal colony.

Video of the verdict being read out, released by the court, showed Shonov listening inside a courtroom cage as the judge sentenced him.

Ten wounded following Hezbollah rocket barrage toward North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 02:14 PM
Iran's Araqchi says German closure of Iran's consulates is 'sanction' on Iranians
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 01:47 PM
Germans should leave Iran or risk being held hostage, says Berlin
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 01:10 PM
Two dead, 6 injured in shooting at downtown Orlando amid Halloween celebration, local media say
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 12:31 PM
US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel, two sources say
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 11:55 AM
Pakistan blast kills seven, including five school children - report
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 11:01 AM
Georgia election results suggest manipulation, say two US pollsters
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 10:55 AM
Russian and North Korean foreign ministers to hold talks on Friday, says Moscow
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 10:25 AM
Joint operation leads to elimination of key terrorists in Nur Shams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 10:07 AM
Parts of Arava road closed for suspected security incident - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 09:56 AM
Mauritius's communications regulator suspends social media platforms until after election
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 08:12 AM
44-year-old man critically wounded in violent incident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 07:49 AM
IDF says it intercepted a UAV in Syrian territory that was launched towards Israel
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 07:38 AM
Russia says it downed 83 Ukrainian drones overnight, TASS reports
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 07:13 AM
Four Thai nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 05:22 AM