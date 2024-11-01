Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Walt Disney forms business unit to coordinate use of AI, augmented reality

By REUTERS

Walt Disney is forming a new unit to coordinate the company's use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality, as the media giant explores applications across its film, television and theme park divisions.

The newly formed Office of Technology Enablement will be led by Jamie Voris, who spearheaded development of Disney's app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality device, according to an email seen on Friday by Reuters.

"The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors and our businesses for years to come - making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks," Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman wrote.

"The creation of this group underscores our dedication to doing that."

Bergman noted the unit will focus on fast-moving areas of technology, such as AI and mixed reality, which blends the physical and digital worlds. It will not centralize work on these projects, but rather, ensure the various projects around the company fit with its broader strategy.

Democrats have a plan if Trump prematurely declares election victory
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 07:51 PM
Lebanon death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 2,897, ministry says
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 07:45 PM
20-year-old shot dead in Baqa al-Gharbiyye near West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 06:08 PM
Trump suggests Liz Cheney should have 'guns trained on her face'
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 05:50 PM
Israeli arrested in Greece, claims he worked in Mossad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 04:20 PM
Russia jails ex-US consular employee on security charges
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 02:58 PM
Iran's Araqchi says German closure of Iran's consulates is 'sanction' on Iranians
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 01:47 PM
Germans should leave Iran or risk being held hostage, says Berlin
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 01:10 PM
Two dead, 6 injured in shooting at downtown Orlando amid Halloween celebration, local media say
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 12:31 PM
Pakistan blast kills seven, including five school children - report
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 11:01 AM
Georgia election results suggest manipulation, say two US pollsters
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 10:55 AM
Russian and North Korean foreign ministers to hold talks on Friday, says Moscow
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 10:25 AM
Joint operation leads to elimination of key terrorists in Nur Shams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 10:07 AM
Parts of Arava road closed for suspected security incident - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2024 09:56 AM
Mauritius's communications regulator suspends social media platforms until after election
By REUTERS
11/01/2024 08:12 AM