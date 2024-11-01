Walt Disney forms business unit to coordinate use of AI, augmented reality

Walt Disney is forming a new unit to coordinate the company's use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality, as the media giant explores applications across its film, television and theme park divisions.

The newly formed Office of Technology Enablement will be led by Jamie Voris, who spearheaded development of Disney's app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality device, according to an email seen on Friday by Reuters.

"The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors and our businesses for years to come - making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks," Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman wrote.

"The creation of this group underscores our dedication to doing that."

Bergman noted the unit will focus on fast-moving areas of technology, such as AI and mixed reality, which blends the physical and digital worlds. It will not centralize work on these projects, but rather, ensure the various projects around the company fit with its broader strategy.