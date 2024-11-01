IDF commanders lightly wounded in vehicle accident in south Lebanon

IDF Northern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin and IDF Central Command chief Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth were lightly wounded in a vehicle accident in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Friday.

"During an operational patrol in Lebanon, one of the military patrol vehicles overturned. The commander of the Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin and the commander of the Central Command, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth were in the vehicle," the IDF said.

They both received medical treatment and have returned to military activity.