Blinken calls Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer about regional deesclation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed necessary steps for regional de-escalation with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, according to a statement from the State Department.

The press release stated that Blinken emphasized the importance of creating a day-after plan that provides "governance, security, and reconstruction." He and Dermer discussed the state of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and reviewed steps Israel has taken to improve the situation.

The two officials discussed a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, and Blinken reemphasized the US's "ironclad" support for Israel.