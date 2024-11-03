AG files indictment against taxi company owner who illegally brought Jaffa terrorists into Israel

The attorney-general's office filed an indictment against the owner of a taxi company that illegally brought the Jaffa terror attackers into the country, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The owner has been charged with negligence, leading to death and damage. The owner was charged because he had instructed his drivers to break the law and bring illegal immigrants into the country.

The Jaffa attack led to the deaths of seven people, including a mother shielding her child.

The drivers have also been charged with seven offences of manslaughter and offenses of grievous bodily harm.