Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

AG files indictment against taxi company owner who illegally brought Jaffa terrorists into Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The attorney-general's office filed an indictment against the owner of a taxi company that illegally brought the Jaffa terror attackers into the country, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The owner has been charged with negligence, leading to death and damage. The owner was charged because he had instructed his drivers to break the law and bring illegal immigrants into the country.

The Jaffa attack led to the deaths of seven people, including a mother shielding her child.

The drivers have also been charged with seven offences of manslaughter and offenses of grievous bodily harm.

Central district police arrest two for kidnapping, assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 04:35 PM
Suspect in PMO leak affair was released from custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 03:55 PM
Nahariya resident wounded from shrapnel pronounced dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 02:47 PM
Some 902 civilians killed in terror attacks since Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 02:14 PM
Netanyahu extends congratulations to Conservative's Kemi Badenoch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 01:32 PM
Russia's Medvedev says US election will not change anything for Moscow
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 12:33 PM
IDF engineering officer seriously wounded in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 12:11 PM
IDF issues evacuation warning for some buildings in Baalbek, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 12:10 PM
Netanyahu joins request to lift gag order over reports about his office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 11:48 AM
US CENTCOM chief Kurilla meets with Halevi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 11:24 AM
Iran's airspace remains open as Middle East awaits Tehran attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 10:59 AM
Family of soldier who committed suicide seeks military burial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 10:18 AM
Rocket, drone intrusion alerts sound in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 09:09 AM
Iran's Istgah-e shaken by early morning 4.6M earthquake - EMSC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 07:48 AM
Suspicious aerial target crosses into Israel from East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 07:08 AM