Central district police arrest two for kidnapping, assault following arbitration

Central District Police arrested two men on suspicion of kidnapping on Sunday and assault after an Israeli was reported kidnapped by his neighbors two weeks ago, according to a police statement.

Police investigations revealed the suspects kidnapped the victim after an arbitration agreement between them was signed.

The victim was kidnapped on October 23, 2024, while walking the street, where the two suspects allegedly assaulted him with an iron bar and forced him into a car. He was taken out of the city, where he was beaten and threatened to be burned.

During the return trip, the driver began assaulting the victim, causing the car to crash into the wall.