Lightning strike kills 14 people in Uganda, police say

By REUTERS

A lightning strike on a church on Uganda killed at least 14 people and injured 34 as they gathered for prayers on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Palabek refugee camp in Lamwo district in northern Ugandan, police said in a post on the X platform on Sunday.

"The victims... had gathered for prayers when the rain started around 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), and the lightning thunder struck at 5:30 p.m.," police said.

Police did not identify the nationalities of the victims, but the camp and others in the region mostly host refugees from South Sudan. 

