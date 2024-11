The IDF is considering forming a new anti-tank unit from the weapons captured from Hezbollah, according to an exclusive report in Israel Hayom on Sunday.

According to the report, the IDF began considering the move after they captured "tens of thousands" of (Russian-designed) Kornet and (Iranian-designed) Almas anti-tank missiles, which have Israeli-manufactured equivalents.

The IDF initially considered destroying the weaponry but eventually decided to bring it to Israel and repurpose it.