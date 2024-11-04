Jerusalem Post
Two wounded from rock-throwing in Jerusalem area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 4, 2024 13:37

Two people in their 20s were wounded from rock-throwing near the Givat Assaf intersection in the Jerusalem area, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Monday. 

MDA paramedic Dudu Israeli recounted what he saw upon arrival at the scene. "They [the casualties] were fully conscious with minor wounds. They told us they were wounded by stone-throwing. We provided them with initial medical treatment on-site and evacuated them by MDA to the hospital, in mild condition."

In a separate incident on Monday, the police noted it had arrested five suspects involved in stone-throwing on a compound in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem, damaging vehicles in the area. 

