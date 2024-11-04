Jerusalem Post
IDF continues establishment of haredi 'Hashmonayim' Brigade

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 4, 2024 17:06

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi was presented on Monday with the status on establishing the haredi brigade, named the "Hashmonayim" Brigade, the IDF reported.

The recruitment of command staff and the infrastructure for receiving the recruits for the first company, which is set for December, have been completed.

The deputy chief of staff, the commander of the ground forces, the commander of the training and instruction command, the head of the manpower directorate, and Lt. Col. Avinoam Emunah, who is leading the brigade’s establishment, attended the meeting.



