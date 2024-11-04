National Insurance blames Smotrich for 10 months of wrongful charges for reservists

National Insurance harshly criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday for failing to solve multiple instances of charging reservists for national insurance despite being exempt.

Reservist soldiers have reported for the past 10 months that they are being charged for national insurance despite their exemptions.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Monday that he was going to push for the debts accrued by reservists to be canceled and asked National Insurance to "freeze" all payments until the legislation has been passed.

National Insurance responded by saying, "After 10 months that the National Insurance sought to change the legislation and not create debts for the reservists from the beginning, we are happy that finally, after conversations, meetings, examples, and cross-checking of data, our opinion was accepted.

They then took aim at Smotrich for failing to solve the problem before it began, "It was right to get our opinion before the debts were created and before reservists who risked their lives for the citizens of Israel - received debt."