Israel can count on US support no matter who's in leadership positions, Harris campaign tells Post

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The alliance between the American and Israeli people is strong and "based on common values and strategic interests in the Middle East," according to a Harris campaign official.

"So no matter who's in the White House, Israel knows it can fundamentally count on support from the United States," the official said. 

The difference between Harris and Trump is that with Trump, everything is personal, the official said, taking a shot at Trump's anger with Netanyahu for recognizing President Biden won the 2020 election. 

"If there's a different Prime Minister, who knows what Trump does?" the official asked. 

According to the campaign official, Harris has a relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu and frequently sits in on calls between him and President Biden. 

One of Harris's most important relationships is with President Herzog, with whom she's spoken to regularly since October 7.

