Hostage families, protestors block Ayalon highway

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Families of the hostages and members of the Women's protest movement have blocked the Ayalon Highway near Yitzhak Sade in protest of the Netanyahu administration's handling of the hostage crisis. 

“This week, the real war objectives of Netanyahu were revealed: blocking the hostage deal, launching an incitement campaign against families fighting to bring their loved ones home, and gravely harming the security of the state and the safety of Israeli citizens," the Women's protest movement said in a statement. 

"Netanyahu has abandoned 101 hostages in Gaza to their fate for nearly 400 days, repeatedly neglecting our security," the statement continued. "A government that conducts psychological operations against its own people while persistently neglecting them has no mandate to continue a war that actively undermines its objectives. Only signing a hostage deal and ending the war in Gaza will bring everyone home. A deal—now!”

