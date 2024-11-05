Jerusalem Post
Iran says two French detainees held in good conditions

By REUTERS

Two French citizens detained in Iran since May 2022 are in good health and being held in good detention conditions, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir claimed on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Last month, France's foreign ministry said the conditions that three of its nationals were being held in by Iran were unacceptable.

"According to the relevant authorities, these two people have good conditions in the detention center and are in good health, so any claim regarding their conditions being abnormal is rejected," Jahangir said.

The spokesperson was referring to Cecile Koehler and Jacques Paris, who he said were arrested on charges of espionage and will have their next court hearing on Nov. 24. Jahangir did not mention the third French national detained in Iran. French media have disclosed only his first name, Olivier.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests.



