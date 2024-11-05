Jerusalem Post
Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says

By REUTERS

More than 100 patients, including children suffering from trauma injuries and chronic diseases, will be evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday in a rare transfer out of the Gaza Strip, a World Health Organization official said.

"These are ad hoc measures. What we have requested repeatedly is a sustained medevac (medical evacuation) outside of Gaza," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, adding that 12,000 people were awaiting transfer.

The patients will travel in a large convoy on Wednesday via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel before flying to the United Arab Emirates, he added, and then a portion will travel to Romania.

