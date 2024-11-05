Jerusalem Post
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government

By REUTERS

A female student who stripped to her underwear at an Iranian university does not represent a security issue but is a "troubled individual" who is receiving treatment, a government spokesperson said.

The young woman undressed on Saturday at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, an act that was widely perceived on social media as a protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code.

"Instead of viewing this issue under a security lens, we are rather looking at it with a social lens and seek to solve the problems of this student as a troubled individual," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday in the first official reaction to the event.

She said that the young woman, named as Ahoo Daryaei on social media, had been transferred from a police station to a treatment center, but did not say what treatment she would receive.

The woman was detained by security guards at the university. A university spokesperson, Amir Mahjob, said on X on Saturday "at the police station, ... it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder."



