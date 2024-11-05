Germany says Iran is responsible for death of Sharmahd

Iran is responsible for the death of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German foreign ministry official said after Iranian state media quoted the judiciary there as saying the Iranian-German national had died before his execution, announced by Tehran late last month.

"Jamshid Sharmahd was abducted by Iran and detained for years without a fair trial, in inhumane conditions and without the necessary medical care. Iran is responsible for his death," the German official said on Tuesday.

Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd died before his execution, which was announced by Tehran late last month, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Wednesday, according to state media.