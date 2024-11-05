Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on day of US elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday evening that he was removing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position and replacing him with Israel Katz, citing a "crisis of trust" that "gradually deepened."

The move is a stunning shift after the prime minister nearly made a similar move in September but made an about-turn. United Right Chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar, who joined the coalition in late September as a Minister-without-portfolio, will replace Katz as Foreign Minister.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a video statement on Tuesday evening, just hours after a crisis with the United Torah Judaism party deepened over the prime minister's decision to backtrack on a bill that would incentivize haredi yeshiva students to avoid IDF service.

Gallant wrote on X/Twitter, "The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain my life's mission."

Gallant's firing will come into effect in 48 hours. The appointment of Katz and Saar requires the approval of the government and then of the Knesset.

"My highest duty as prime minister of Israel is to safeguard Israel’s security and lead us to a decisive victory, " Netanyahu's statement read.

"During wartime, more than ever, a complete trust between the prime minister and the defense minister is essential. Unfortunately, while we initially had this trust and accomplished much in the early months of the campaign, over recent months, that trust between me and the defense minister has eroded," Netanyahu added. Israel Katz attends the Special Committee for Oversight of the Israeli Citizens' Fund at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

'Serious differences'

Netanyahu further noted that "Serious differences arose between Gallant and me regarding the campaign’s management, with these disagreements accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted both government and cabinet decisions.

"I made repeated efforts to bridge these gaps, but they only widened. These issues even reached the public in an unacceptable manner, and, worse, became known to our enemies, who took pleasure and found advantage in it," he stated.

Netanyahu said of his choice of defense minister, "Katz has proven his capability and dedication to national security, as both foreign minister, finance minister, and intelligence minister for five years, as well as a longstanding member of the Security Cabinet. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"He brings an impressive combination of experience and practical skill, known as a ‘bulldozer’ with a quiet strength and responsible determination—all essential qualities in the campaign’s leadership," the prime minister added.

Netanyahu noted that Sa'ar's "long experience as a member of the government and cabinet gives him valuable insights in both policy and security matters, and he will add great strength to our leadership."

'Night of Gallant'

The prime minister first announced that he would fire Gallant after the latter warned in March 2023 that the government's judicial reforms were endangering national security. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest in what became known as "the Night of Gallant," and Netanyahu backtracked.

The prime minister and defense minister's relationship deteriorated since the outbreak of war on October 7. Gallant publicly accused Netanyahu of involving political considerations in his decision-making, while Netanyahu accused Gallant of attempting to topple the government from within.

Gallant is also an obstacle in the way of Netanyahu's attempt to obtain a haredi exemption from IDF service, and his removal may contribute to solving this problem for Netanyahu as well.

This is a developing story.