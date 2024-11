Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Yoav Gallant as Defense Minister on Tuesday night, a joint statement will be made by opposing Israeli leadership and Knesset members at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, and The Democrat Party chairman Yair Golan will make statements.