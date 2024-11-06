Jerusalem Post
China will work with US on basis of mutual respect, foreign ministry says

By REUTERS

China will continue to work with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, after Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election.

Chinese strategists expect more fiery rhetoric and potentially crippling tariffs from Trump, who has proposed tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60% and ending China's most-favored-nation trading status.

"Our policy towards the US is consistent," spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference in Beijing, when asked how Trump returning to the Oval Office would affect US-China relations.

"We will continue to view and handle China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," she added.

China sells goods worth more than $400 billion annually to the US and hundreds of billions more in components for products Americans buy from elsewhere.

Analysts say the prospect of a trade war has rattled China's leadership, who have leant heavily on exports to drive growth as consumers hold off spending in the ailing $19 trillion economy.

