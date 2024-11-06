Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel, Fars news reports

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 6, 2024 14:34

Four people were sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in northwest Iran over charges of spying for Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

IAEA chief says might visit Iran in the coming days
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 02:59 PM
State Comptroller: Tax Authority missed NIS 3b from crypto
By AHARON KATZ/GLOBES/TNS
11/06/2024 01:03 PM
Iran says it is ready for confrontation with Israel as Trump wins
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:54 AM
China will work with US on basis of mutual respect - FM
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:53 AM
Kremlin says US remains unfriendly state, unsure of Putin regards
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:44 AM
Rockets intercepted over Tel Aviv were fired from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 11:39 AM
Hamas official says Trump will be tested on saying he can stop war
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:06 AM
Russian foreign ministry says US should cure its own democracy
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 10:42 AM
Germany's far-right AfD party to eject members linked to extremist group
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 10:00 AM
NGO petitions High Court over Gallant dismissal as defense minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 08:15 AM
Lapid, Gantz, Golan, Lieberman to make statement on Gallant's firing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 07:58 AM
Harris won't address supporters tonight, official says
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 07:49 AM
Pro-Palestine protesters block street outside White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 02:58 AM
Russia: Accusations of US election interference are 'malicious slander'
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 02:26 AM
Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 12:31 AM