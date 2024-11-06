Jerusalem Post
IAEA chief says might visit Iran in the coming days

By REUTERS

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday said he might visit the Iranian capital Tehran in the coming days, and he expected to work cooperatively with the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

"Maybe in a few days, we still have to confirm the moment but it will be done," Grossi told a news conference in Rome after a nuclear energy event, when asked about a trip to the Iranian capital.

Asked about what might change in dealing with Iran after Trump's victory, he said a new administration means "adjustments, different approaches."

"I have already worked with the Trump administration and we have worked cooperatively. I expect to continue in the same form."

