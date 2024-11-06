Northern Command chief Major-General Ori Gordin met with northern regional council heads to brief them on IDF ground operations in southern Lebanon, the IDF said on Wednesday.
Northern Command chief briefs northern regional council heads on IDF op in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS11/06/2024 04:56 PM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 04:02 PM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 03:29 PM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 02:59 PM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 01:54 PM
By AHARON KATZ/GLOBES/TNS11/06/2024 01:03 PM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 11:54 AM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 11:53 AM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 11:06 AM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 10:42 AM
By REUTERS11/06/2024 10:00 AM