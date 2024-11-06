Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN nuclear watchdog chief says he may head to Iran soon as Trump return looms

By REUTERS

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he might head to Iran in the coming days to discuss its disputed atomic program and that he expected to work cooperatively with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Grossi had previously said he hoped to go to Tehran ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. vote as he seeks to resolve several long-standing issues that have dogged relations between Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency and Western powers.

"We are already talking to colleagues in Iran for my next visit maybe in a few days. We still have to confirm the time but this will be done," he told a news conference in Rome after a nuclear energy event.

Without confirming it, Iranian officials have welcomed a visit from Grossi, saying Tehran is ready to cooperate with the IAEA to resolve outstanding issues, without giving details.

Issues at stake include Tehran's barring of uranium-enrichment experts from IAEA inspection teams in the country and its failure for years to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
Harris to concede defeat to Trump in evening speech, sources say
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 05:52 PM
Harris to call Trump on Wednesday to concede election, NBC News reports
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 05:20 PM
PA President Mahmoud Abbas extends congratulations to Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
11/06/2024 04:56 PM
Northern Command chief briefs northern council heads on IDF Lebanon op
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 04:30 PM
IAF strikes targets in Beirut's Dahiyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 03:36 PM
US election result means Germany must stay engaged in Europe
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 03:29 PM
Overturning tank lightly wounds soldier in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 03:19 PM
IAEA chief says might visit Iran in the coming days
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 02:59 PM
Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 01:54 PM
State Comptroller: Tax Authority missed NIS 3b from crypto
By AHARON KATZ/GLOBES/TNS
11/06/2024 01:03 PM
Iran says it is ready for confrontation with Israel as Trump wins
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:54 AM
China will work with US on basis of mutual respect - FM
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:53 AM
Hamas official says Trump will be tested on saying he can stop war
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 11:06 AM
Russian foreign ministry says US should cure its own democracy
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 10:42 AM
Germany's far-right AfD party to eject members linked to extremist group
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 10:00 AM