IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said.

"Alongside the diplomatic efforts to reach agreements in Lebanon, we must continue formulating plans for further combat operations in Lebanon, including expanding and intensifying maneuvers, and we will implement these plans as needed," he said.

He added that the IDF was continuing to strike Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, Beka, Beirut and Syria.