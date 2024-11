Fans from Paris St Germain's Boulogne Kop unveiled a giant 'Free Palestine' banner before the kickoff of their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, eight days before France take on Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.

"War on the pitch, but peace in the world," a message underneath said.

During the match, they unrolled another message that read: "Does a child's life in Gaza mean less than another?"