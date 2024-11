Soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, Duvdevan, and Border Police, under the direction of the Shin Bet (ISA) and Military Intelligence, operated across the West Bank, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Soldiers operated in Jenin, Tulkarm, Nur Shams, and other villages in the area.

During these operations, seven terrorists were eliminated in airstrikes and in face-to-face combat, and two explosives laboratories were removed. Additional wanted persons were arrested, and weapons were confiscated.