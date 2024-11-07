Jerusalem Post
Kremlin says: We remember Trump's words on trying to find peace in Ukraine

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2024 03:14

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia's leadership remembered Donald Trump's words about trying to resolve the Ukraine crisis even if he exaggerated the speed at which he could do it.

"If the new administration is going to look for peace, not for the continuation of the war, it will be better in comparison with the previous one," Peskov told reporters.

Asked about Kamala Harris's warning that Putin would eat Trump for lunch, Peskov said with a chuckle: "Putin does not eat people."

Israel Katz and Gideon Sa'ar have been approved for new roles in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 12:55 AM
Israel has made some progress on assistance into Gaza but needs more
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 11:51 PM
Man hit by train near Ashdod, suffers serious injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 10:10 PM
Busso announces new budget measures to stabilize hospital funding
By AVICHAI HAIM
11/07/2024 10:03 PM
IDF to demolish house of terrorist Mahand Al-Sauda
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 07:14 PM
Biden says he will work to ensure smooth transition to Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 06:39 PM
IAF targets Hezbollah command, military infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 06:33 PM
40 lab monkeys escape research facility in South Carolina, United States
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 05:50 PM
Arrest extended for Eliezer Feldstein, suspect in PMO document leak case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 05:26 PM
Two Magen David Adom ambulances hit by shrapnel in Krayot area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 05:20 PM
IDF eliminates seven terrorists in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 04:50 PM
Over 300 trucks containing humanitarian aid from UAE to enter Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 04:44 PM
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Sidon kills three citizens - report
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 03:50 PM
Pentagon chief: US military ready to carry out lawful orders of Trump
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 03:29 PM
Hezbollah does not pin ceasefire hopes on any US administration, lawmaker says
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 02:15 PM