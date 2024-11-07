Kremlin says: We remember Trump's words on trying to find peace in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia's leadership remembered Donald Trump's words about trying to resolve the Ukraine crisis even if he exaggerated the speed at which he could do it.

"If the new administration is going to look for peace, not for the continuation of the war, it will be better in comparison with the previous one," Peskov told reporters.

Asked about Kamala Harris's warning that Putin would eat Trump for lunch, Peskov said with a chuckle: "Putin does not eat people."