IAF targets Hezbollah command, military infrastructure in Lebanon

Israel Air Force fighter jets targeted a Hezbollah command and control facility in the Tyre region, where the group's aerial unit (127) was operating explosive UAVs and gathering intelligence aimed at Israel, the IDF reported on Thursday.

In addition, the IAF, directed by the Northern Command, coducted airstrikes on Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon, including weapons storage, launchers, and military structures.

Moreover, the IDF stated that Israeli jets attacked the launcher responsible for the rocket fire early Thursday towards the Carmel area.