The IDF plans to confiscate and demolish the apartment of terrorist Mahand Al-Sauda in the village of Idna in the West Bank, the military announced on Thursday.

Al-Sauda carried out a deadly terror attack on Route 35 near the Tarqumiyah checkpoint on September 1, 2024. The attack resulted in the deaths of Major Eric Ben Eliyahu, Sergeant Major Hadas Brantz, and Sergeant Ronny Shakori.

The military's decision is part of ongoing efforts to hold terrorists accountable and deter future attacks.