Amsterdam police on Friday said ten people were in custody after Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans were attacked by what Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described as "antisemitic hit-and-run squads".

"This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed," Halsema said at a news conference.

"Antisemitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions," Halsema said, adding perpetrators had managed to escape a large police presence.