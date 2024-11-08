National Security Council advises Israelis to avoid attending the Maccabi Tel Aviv match in Italy

Israel's National Security Council issued a message to the public, urging people to avoid attending the upcoming Maccabi Tel Aviv match in Bologna, Italy, Maariv reported on Friday.

"There are ongoing calls on social media to target Israelis and Jews, and there is concern that recent events may trigger a wave of imitation and repeat incidents of disturbances and attacks against Israelis abroad," the statement cautioned.

"Of immediate relevance is the Maccabi Tel Aviv game scheduled for this evening in Bologna, Italy. In light of this, the National Security Council advises Israelis to avoid attending the Maccabi Tel Aviv game in Bologna and to minimize any visible signs of Israeli or Jewish identity wherever possible.”