Amsterdam bans protests after antisemitic squads attack Israeli soccer fans

By REUTERS

Amsterdam banned demonstrations for three days from Friday after overnight attacks on Israeli soccer supporters by antisemitic hit-and-run squads.

Mayor Femke Halsema said Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had been "attacked, abused and pelted with fireworks" around the city, and that riot police intervened to protect them and escort them to hotels. At least five people were treated in hospital.

Videos on social media showed riot police in action, with some attackers shouting anti-Israeli slurs. 

"We saw a lot of demonstrations, a lot of people running. It was really, really terrifying," said Joni Pogrebetsy, an Israeli soccer fan in Amsterdam for the match.

