Blinken spoke with UAE FM about reaching diplomatic solutions in Gaza, Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ending the war in Gaza, Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced on Friday.

Blinken discussed the efforts to release the hostages and allow Palestinians in Gaza to advance governance, security, and reconstruction.

They also discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that would allow civilians in both Lebanon and Israel to return to their homes, Miller stated. 

