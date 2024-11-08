After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group

The United States has told Qatar that Hamas's presence in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian militant group rejected in recent weeks the latest proposal to achieve a hostage deal, a senior administration official told Reuters on Friday.

Qatar then made the demand to Hamas leaders about ten days ago, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, has played a major role in rounds of so far fruitless talks to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages the militant group is holding in the Gaza Strip.