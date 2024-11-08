Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group

By REUTERS

The United States has told Qatar that Hamas's presence in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian militant group rejected in recent weeks the latest proposal to achieve a hostage deal, a senior administration official told Reuters on Friday.

Qatar then made the demand to Hamas leaders about ten days ago, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, has played a major role in rounds of so far fruitless talks to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages the militant group is holding in the Gaza Strip.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Pentagon chief speaks with new Israeli defense minister
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:03 PM
Blinken spoke with UAE FM about ending wars in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:55 PM
Trump to Hochstein: 'Make a deal with Lebanon' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:28 PM
Adraee issues evacuation notices to residents of Beirut suburb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:15 PM
Biden sees US take more active role in Ukraine's war with Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:02 PM
Amsterdam bans protests after antisemitic squads attack Israelis
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 09:42 PM
Palestinian president says he is ready to work with Trump
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 09:23 PM
Blinken discusses Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire, hostages with Saudi prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 08:36 PM
US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 07:43 PM
El Al workers are being called up on emergency duty, El Al chairman says
By MOSHE COHEN
11/08/2024 07:34 PM
Widespread strikes seen in Tyre, Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 07:19 PM
National Security Council tells Israelis to avoid Maccabi match in Italy
By ANNA BARSKY
11/08/2024 04:06 PM
IDF preparing opening of Kissufim crossing for transferring Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:58 PM
Manchester bombing survivors awarded damages from conspiracy theorist
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 03:58 PM
Drones cross from Lebanon, alerts activated in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:48 PM