Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

RFK Jr is reviewing resumes for top Trump health jobs, sources say

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2024 05:00

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent presidential candidate, is reviewing candidate resumes for the top jobs at the US government's health agencies in Donald Trump's new administration, a former Kennedy aide and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Kennedy, of the famed political family, has been asked to recommend appointees for all regulatory health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, said Del Bigtree, who was director of communications for Kennedy's campaign and remains close to the former candidate.

A source familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified, echoed that Kennedy had taken on that role. Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities probing bigoted text messages that spread alarm across US
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 03:28 AM
Explosion heard in countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Sana state news agency
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 12:46 AM
After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:25 PM
Pentagon chief speaks with new Israeli defense minister
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:03 PM
Blinken spoke with UAE FM about ending wars in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:55 PM
Trump to Hochstein: 'Make a deal with Lebanon' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:28 PM
Adraee issues evacuation notices to residents of Beirut suburb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:15 PM
Biden sees US take more active role in Ukraine's war with Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:02 PM
Amsterdam bans protests after antisemitic squads attack Israelis
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 09:42 PM
Blinken discusses Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire, hostages with Saudi prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 08:36 PM
US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 07:43 PM
El Al workers are being called up on emergency duty, El Al chairman says
By MOSHE COHEN
11/08/2024 07:34 PM
Widespread strikes seen in Tyre, Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 07:19 PM
National Security Council tells Israelis to avoid Maccabi match in Italy
By ANNA BARSKY
11/08/2024 04:06 PM
IDF preparing opening of Kissufim crossing for transferring Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:58 PM