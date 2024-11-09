Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

By REUTERS

At least 13 people were killed and 25 wounded in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, a police official told Reuters.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.

"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Israeli paramedic team attends scene of rocket hit in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 08:19 AM
RFK Jr is reviewing resumes for top Trump health jobs, sources say
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 04:59 AM
Authorities probing bigoted text messages that spread alarm across US
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 03:28 AM
Explosion heard in countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Sana state news agency
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 12:46 AM
After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:25 PM
Pentagon chief speaks with new Israeli defense minister
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:03 PM
Blinken spoke with UAE FM about ending wars in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:55 PM
Trump to Hochstein: 'Make a deal with Lebanon' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:28 PM
Adraee issues evacuation notices to residents of Beirut suburb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:15 PM
Biden sees US take more active role in Ukraine's war with Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:02 PM
Amsterdam bans protests after antisemitic squads attack Israelis
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 09:42 PM
Blinken discusses Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire, hostages with Saudi prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 08:36 PM
El Al workers are being called up on emergency duty, El Al chairman says
By MOSHE COHEN
11/08/2024 07:34 PM
Widespread strikes seen in Tyre, Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 07:19 PM
National Security Council tells Israelis to avoid Maccabi match in Italy
By ANNA BARSKY
11/08/2024 04:06 PM