Israel facilitates entry of more aid trucks into northern Gaza

In a joint statement, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the IDF announced on Saturday afternoon that 11 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Jabalya and Beit Hanoun areas in northern Gaza on Thursday.

The trucks, containing food, water, and medical equipment, were reportedly brought to the distribution centers for the remaining population in Jabalya and Beit Hanoun.

Humanitarian aid enters Jabalya and Beit Hanoun in Gaza. November 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The operation was led by the CLA for Gaza in cooperation with international aid organizations.

A total of 713 aid trucks were brought into the northern Gaza Strip through the Erez West crossing since the beginning of October.

Additionally, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, 220 patients and escorts were evacuated from hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, COGAT and the IDF added.