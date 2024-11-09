Five Maccabi fans returning from Amsterdam arrived at Ichilov Hospital, Maariv reported Saturday evening. All arrived at the ER in mild condition with bruises. After being treated and carefully examined by the staff, they were released to go home.
Maccabi fans arrive at hospital for treatment in Israel in mild condition
By REUTERS11/09/2024 07:05 PM
By REUTERS11/09/2024 01:53 PM
By REUTERS11/09/2024 10:39 AM
By REUTERS11/09/2024 07:49 AM
By REUTERS11/09/2024 04:59 AM
By REUTERS11/09/2024 03:28 AM
By REUTERS11/09/2024 12:46 AM
By REUTERS11/08/2024 11:25 PM
By REUTERS11/08/2024 11:03 PM